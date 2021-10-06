Bright HealthCare Partners With John Muir Health and Hill Physicians to Offer Affordable ACA Health Plan Options to Residents of Contra Costa County in 2022

Bright HealthCare1 announced today that it will offer affordable health plan options through Covered California’s state-based exchange to individuals residing in Contra Costa County. These new health plan options are available for renewing customers to purchase starting October 1, 20212, and will be effective as early as January 1, 2022. Bright HealthCare will be the first carrier added to Covered California’s exchange in six years. Today, more than 1.6 million Californians3 are enrolled in health plans through Covered California, representing a significant future growth opportunity for Bright HealthCare.

Bright HealthCare entered into partnerships with John Muir Health, a local nonprofit integrated system of hospitals, outpatient facilities and providers, and Hill Physicians, the state’s largest network of independent physicians, to provide high quality care to Contra Costa residents. Through this agreement, Contra Costa consumers enrolled in Bright HealthCare plans will have access to John Muir Health’s more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, two acute care hospitals, Behavioral Health Center and outpatient care centers in addition to 1,370 primary care and specialty physicians who are affiliated with Hill Physicians.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has never been a more important time to make sure families and individuals have access to high quality, convenient and affordable health care. We’re excited to partner with Bright HealthCare to give consumers a competitively priced option to access John Muir Health’s highly-skilled providers who listen, explain and work together as a team, and state-of-the art facilities when they need it,” said Cal Knight, President and CEO of John Muir Health.

In addition to offering low- or no-cost premium plans, Bright HealthCare is providing consumers with access to tools and services that make getting care easier. Benefits include mental health coverage, care through telehealth visits, prescription coverage and more.

“By partnering with John Muir Health and Hill Physicians we are able to offer attractive plans for consumers looking for both great health care and great value. Our consumer-friendly plans provide access to the region’s top-rated providers and facilities and an integrated service model that supports not only a consumer’s health and well-being but also their pocketbook,” said Shawn Dewers, Bright HealthCare California president.