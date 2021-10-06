Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
October 6, 2021
SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period September 30, 2021 through October 6, 2021.
The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through October 6, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.
|Share Repurchase Program
|Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:
|Total Repurchase Amount
|EUR 150,000,000
|Cumulative Repurchase Amount
|EUR 141,002,204
|Cumulative Quantity Repurchased
|9,368,000
|Cumulative Average Repurchase Price
|EUR 15.05
|Start Date
|August 5, 2021
|Percentage of program completed as at October 6, 2021
|94.00%
|Overview of details of last 5 trading days:
|Trade Date
|Quantity Repurchased
|Average Purchase Price
|Settlement Amount
|September 30, 2021
|186,000
|EUR 15.30
|EUR 2,844,980
|October 1, 2021
|248,000
|EUR 15.21
|EUR 3,771,186
|October 4, 2021
|184,000
|EUR 15.33
|EUR 2,820,267
|October 5, 2021
|189,000
|EUR 15.53
|EUR 2,934,919
|October 6, 2021
|257,000
|EUR 15.38
|EUR 3,953,014
|Total1
|1,064,000
|EUR 15.34
|EUR 16,324,366
|
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE
