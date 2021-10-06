checkAd

Weekly share repurchase program transaction details

October 6, 2021

SBM Offshore reports the transaction details related to its EUR150 million (c. US$180 million) share repurchase program for the period September 30, 2021 through October 6, 2021.

The repurchases were made under the EUR150 million share repurchase program announced on and effective from August 5, 2021. The objective of the program is to reduce share capital and, in addition, to provide shares for regular management and employee share programs. Information regarding the progress of the share repurchase program and the aggregate of the transactions (calculated on a daily basis) for the period August 5, 2021 through October 6, 2021 can be found in the top half of the table below. Further detailed information regarding both the progress of the share repurchase program and all individual transactions can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company’s website.

Share Repurchase Program    
       
Overall progress Share Repurchase Program:  
       
Total Repurchase Amount   EUR 150,000,000
Cumulative Repurchase Amount   EUR 141,002,204
Cumulative Quantity Repurchased   9,368,000
Cumulative Average Repurchase Price   EUR 15.05
Start Date     August 5, 2021
Percentage of program completed as at October 6, 2021 94.00%
       
Overview of details of last 5 trading days:  
       
Trade Date Quantity Repurchased Average Purchase Price Settlement Amount
September 30, 2021 186,000 EUR 15.30 EUR 2,844,980
October 1, 2021 248,000 EUR 15.21 EUR 3,771,186
October 4, 2021 184,000 EUR 15.33 EUR 2,820,267
October 5, 2021 189,000 EUR 15.53 EUR 2,934,919
October 6, 2021 257,000 EUR 15.38 EUR 3,953,014
Total1 1,064,000 EUR 15.34 EUR 16,324,366
       
1All shares purchased on Euronext Amsterdam and CBOE DXE
