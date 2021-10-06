checkAd

Power Corporation and Power Financial Announce Issue of Power Financial Preferred Shares

Readers are referred to the section “Forward-Looking Statements” at the end of this release. All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Corporation of Canada (“Power Corporation” or “PCC”) (TSX: POW) and Power Financial Corporation (“Power Financial” or “PFC”) announced today that Power Financial has agreed to issue 8,000,000 Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series 23 in the capital of Power Financial (the “Series 23 Shares”) on a bought deal basis, for gross proceeds of $200 million. The Series 23 Shares will be priced at $25.00 per share and will carry an annual dividend yield of 4.50%. Closing is expected on or about October 15, 2021. The issue will be underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

The net proceeds of this offering will be used by Power Financial for general corporate purposes. Upon completion of the offering, Power Financial intends to redeem all of its outstanding $200 million First Preferred Shares, Series I.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Power Corporation

Power Corporation of Canada is an international management and holding company that focuses on financial services in North America, Europe and Asia. Its core holdings are leading insurance, retirement, wealth management and investment businesses, including a portfolio of alternative asset investment platforms. Power Corporation’s head office is located at 751 Victoria Square, Montréal, Quebec. To learn more, visit www.PowerCorporation.com.

Power Financial Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada, is an international management and holding company with interests in financial services and asset management businesses in Canada, the United States and Europe. It also has significant holdings in a portfolio of global companies based in Europe. To learn more, visit www.PowerFinancial.com.

