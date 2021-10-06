Sasol announces lead role in feasibility study for the Boegoebaai Green Hydrogen Project

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - The Boegoebaai "green hydrogen" development has

been designated a Strategic Integrated Project (SIP) in the South African

National Development Plan and is located in the Namakwa Special Economic Zone

(SEZ). The project's location and classification as a SIP are key enablers to

exploring Boegoebaai's potential as a global green hydrogen hub.



Sasol has been engaging with the Infrastructure and Investment Office (IIO) of

the Presidency to develop a hydrogen economy in South Africa. The company has

signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Northern Cape Development Agency

(NCEDA) to lead the feasibility study to explore the potential of Boegoebaai as

an export hub for green hydrogen and ammonia. This study is expected to take

approximately 24 months. The outcomes of this feasibility study will determine

the next step of development.





Sasol has signed a MOA with the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) to leverageSpecial Economic Zones (SEZs) that have been earmarked as enablers to unlockingSouth Africa's green hydrogen market potential for domestic use, such asmobility and aviation.In parallel, Sasol has partnered with the Industrial Development Corporation(IDC) who will provide joint funding for the feasibility study."We are very excited to be leading this feasibility study as part of unlockingSouth Africa's potential to be a global green hydrogen and green ammonia exportplayer with the potential for sustainable aviation fuels in the future. Thiswill also be anchored by local demand for green hydrogen. It is a tangible stepforward for Sasol, as we seek to play a leading role in establishing theSouthern Africa green hydrogen economy," said Priscillah Mabelane, ExecutiveVice President for Energy at Sasol.Sasol continues to advance several catalytic projects to develop both local andexport opportunities in the region. This Boegoebaai project is one of a numberof green hydrogen, ammonia and power-to-X (P2X) opportunities, which Sasol isassessing as part of the new strategy announced at its recent capital marketsday. Sasol's strategy is aligned with South Africa's ambitions to establish thecountry as a significant green hydrogen production and global export hub."We believe that Southern Africa is well positioned to play in the global greenhydrogen economy due to key structural advantages. In particular, ourproprietary Fischer-Tropsch technologies and renewable endowments, are some ofthe best in the world," said Mabelane."There is potential to create an ecosystem anchored on localisation to enablelong-term, sustainable benefits for communities and the country. The project has