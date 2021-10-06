checkAd

Sasol announces lead role in feasibility study for the Boegoebaai Green Hydrogen Project

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
06.10.2021, 19:35  |  20   |   |   

Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - The Boegoebaai "green hydrogen" development has
been designated a Strategic Integrated Project (SIP) in the South African
National Development Plan and is located in the Namakwa Special Economic Zone
(SEZ). The project's location and classification as a SIP are key enablers to
exploring Boegoebaai's potential as a global green hydrogen hub.

Sasol has been engaging with the Infrastructure and Investment Office (IIO) of
the Presidency to develop a hydrogen economy in South Africa. The company has
signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Northern Cape Development Agency
(NCEDA) to lead the feasibility study to explore the potential of Boegoebaai as
an export hub for green hydrogen and ammonia. This study is expected to take
approximately 24 months. The outcomes of this feasibility study will determine
the next step of development.

Sasol has signed a MOA with the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) to leverage
Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that have been earmarked as enablers to unlocking
South Africa's green hydrogen market potential for domestic use, such as
mobility and aviation.

In parallel, Sasol has partnered with the Industrial Development Corporation
(IDC) who will provide joint funding for the feasibility study.

"We are very excited to be leading this feasibility study as part of unlocking
South Africa's potential to be a global green hydrogen and green ammonia export
player with the potential for sustainable aviation fuels in the future. This
will also be anchored by local demand for green hydrogen. It is a tangible step
forward for Sasol, as we seek to play a leading role in establishing the
Southern Africa green hydrogen economy," said Priscillah Mabelane, Executive
Vice President for Energy at Sasol.

Sasol continues to advance several catalytic projects to develop both local and
export opportunities in the region. This Boegoebaai project is one of a number
of green hydrogen, ammonia and power-to-X (P2X) opportunities, which Sasol is
assessing as part of the new strategy announced at its recent capital markets
day. Sasol's strategy is aligned with South Africa's ambitions to establish the
country as a significant green hydrogen production and global export hub.

"We believe that Southern Africa is well positioned to play in the global green
hydrogen economy due to key structural advantages. In particular, our
proprietary Fischer-Tropsch technologies and renewable endowments, are some of
the best in the world," said Mabelane.

"There is potential to create an ecosystem anchored on localisation to enable
long-term, sustainable benefits for communities and the country. The project has
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sasol announces lead role in feasibility study for the Boegoebaai Green Hydrogen Project The Boegoebaai "green hydrogen" development has been designated a Strategic Integrated Project (SIP) in the South African National Development Plan and is located in the Namakwa Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The project's location and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TUI Group beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 1,1 Milliarden Euro zur ...
Krise mit Ansage, Kommentar zum Erdgasmarkt von Dieter Kuckelkorn
Adidas als exklusiver globaler Sponsor der UEFA Women?s Champions League-Übertragung auf DAZN ...
Qatar FinTech Hub, ein Inkubator der Qatar Development Bank, veröffentlicht seinen ersten ...
EANS-News: Wienerberger acquires Struxura, a Belgian producer of prefabricated wall panels
Economist Impact wird auf dem Internationalen Wirtschaftsforum in Kiew zwei hybride ...
Conexiom® und Celonis® kündigen geplante Partnerschaft an und stellen Touchless Order ...
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / First residential acquisitions secure 650 units in Poland for ...
EANS-DD: :be AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß ...
Tata Communications und Cisco Systems bauen globale strategische Partnerschaft aus
Titel
Studie Lebensmitteleinzelhandel in Europa: 13,6 Mrd. EUR Umsatz durch Online-Trend in Gefahr
Deutscher Immobilienpreis 2021: Award zeichnet die besten Immobilienprofis des Landes aus
EANS-DD: Wienerberger AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
Weltweit einzigartiger Solar-Wasserstoff-Speicher für Eigenheime auf "The smarter E ...
TUI Group beschließt Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von 1,1 Milliarden Euro zur ...
EANS-Adhoc: Biogena Group Invest AG / Biogena Group verkauft den Teilbetrieb NICApur an NICApur Micronutrition ...
Krise mit Ansage, Kommentar zum Erdgasmarkt von Dieter Kuckelkorn
Zwei grüne Billionen, Marktkommentar von Kai Johannsen
Fabian Fuchs neuer Bereichsleiter für Immobilien- und Hotelversicherungen für Deutschland ...
EANS-Stimmrechte: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung ...
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Autogas: "Unterschätzter Hoffnungsträger der Verkehrswende" / Energieversorger Rheingas ...
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
Bleibt Deutschland ein Magnet für Geldwäscher? Die Bundestagswahl muss kein Paukenschlag, ...
Von Speck für Duckefett bis zu frischen Kräutern für grüne Soße: Ab sofort können sich Prime-Mitglieder in Kassel Lebensmittel und mehr direkt von tegut... bei ...
Deutscher Apothekertag / Apothekerschaft fordert neue Ausbildungsordnung für Apotheker
Erfolgreiche Privatplatzierung von Majorel
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20:00 UhrYunhong CTI Ltd. Announces New Credit Agreement
Accesswire | Analysen
20:00 UhrChoice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:59 UhrOECD sieht Corona-Überwindung und Klima-Krise als zentrale Fragen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19:58 UhrTauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application Has Been Published (Publication No. WO2021/188612)
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
19:54 UhrGeneral Motors will Nummer eins bei Elektroautos in den USA werden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19:54 UhrROUNDUP 2: EU-Minister verteidigen Klimaziele als Lösung zu hohen Energiepreisen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
19:45 UhrEndexx to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference October 6th and 7th
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
19:43 UhrMarktgeflüster: Energiepreise: Putin rettet die Märkte - peinlich!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
19:32 UhrWar es das bei Deutsche Telekom?
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen
19:32 UhrWas ist bloß bei Steinhoff los?
Anlegerverlag | Chartanalysen