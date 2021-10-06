Sasol announces lead role in feasibility study for the Boegoebaai Green Hydrogen Project
Johannesburg (ots/PRNewswire) - The Boegoebaai "green hydrogen" development has
been designated a Strategic Integrated Project (SIP) in the South African
National Development Plan and is located in the Namakwa Special Economic Zone
(SEZ). The project's location and classification as a SIP are key enablers to
exploring Boegoebaai's potential as a global green hydrogen hub.
Sasol has been engaging with the Infrastructure and Investment Office (IIO) of
the Presidency to develop a hydrogen economy in South Africa. The company has
signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Northern Cape Development Agency
(NCEDA) to lead the feasibility study to explore the potential of Boegoebaai as
an export hub for green hydrogen and ammonia. This study is expected to take
approximately 24 months. The outcomes of this feasibility study will determine
the next step of development.
Sasol has signed a MOA with the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) to leverage
Special Economic Zones (SEZs) that have been earmarked as enablers to unlocking
South Africa's green hydrogen market potential for domestic use, such as
mobility and aviation.
In parallel, Sasol has partnered with the Industrial Development Corporation
(IDC) who will provide joint funding for the feasibility study.
"We are very excited to be leading this feasibility study as part of unlocking
South Africa's potential to be a global green hydrogen and green ammonia export
player with the potential for sustainable aviation fuels in the future. This
will also be anchored by local demand for green hydrogen. It is a tangible step
forward for Sasol, as we seek to play a leading role in establishing the
Southern Africa green hydrogen economy," said Priscillah Mabelane, Executive
Vice President for Energy at Sasol.
Sasol continues to advance several catalytic projects to develop both local and
export opportunities in the region. This Boegoebaai project is one of a number
of green hydrogen, ammonia and power-to-X (P2X) opportunities, which Sasol is
assessing as part of the new strategy announced at its recent capital markets
day. Sasol's strategy is aligned with South Africa's ambitions to establish the
country as a significant green hydrogen production and global export hub.
"We believe that Southern Africa is well positioned to play in the global green
hydrogen economy due to key structural advantages. In particular, our
proprietary Fischer-Tropsch technologies and renewable endowments, are some of
the best in the world," said Mabelane.
"There is potential to create an ecosystem anchored on localisation to enable
long-term, sustainable benefits for communities and the country. The project has
