Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application Has Been Published (Publication No. WO2021/188612)

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has received notification from the Patent Cooperation Treaty (“PCT”) that its International Patent Application (App No. PCT/US21/22668) was Published (Publication No. WO2021/188612) on September 23, 2021.

This International Patent Application was filed by the Company on March 17, 2021 as is Titled: MEDICATED CANNABINOID COMPOSITIONS, METHODS OF MANUFACTURING, AND METHODS OF TREATMENT

This International Patent Application relates to the Company’s proposed Pharmaceutical, Cannabinoid based, Chewing Gum product (Sublingual Absorption - Delivery System) under development for the treatment of: Nausea Derived from Active Chemotherapy Treatment.

The law firm of Lowenstein Sandler LLP represents the Company, with respect to its ongoing Pharmaceutical development initiatives.

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com