checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 20:11  |  34   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 6, 2021, Scorpion Capital published a 175-page research report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks is a "colossal scam" and that its business model is a "shell game." According to the report, Ginkgo Bioworks is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues and the Company is a "Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as 17% during intraday trading on October 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Ginkgo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Ginkgo Bioworks - die absolute future Plattform der synthetischen Biologie und Zellprogrammierung !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (“Ginkgo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On October 6, 2021, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
EPIC Y-Grade Announces Completion of NGL Super-System Stretching From Corpus Christi to Sweeny, ...
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:59 UhrINVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17:17 UhrDNA INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – DNA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten