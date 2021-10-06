Lottery.com Announces Nominees to the Post-Closing Board of Directors

Proposed new board comprised of experts in gaming, law, technology, sports, finance and governance

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoLotto, Inc., doing business as Lottery.com (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lottery is played, today announced certain nominees to the board of directors (the “Board”) for the combined company in anticipation of its proposed business combination with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (“Trident”) (Nasdaq: TDAC, TDACW, TDACU), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. The business combination is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 and additional details can be found in the Amended Form S-4 (“Registration Statement”) recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Trident which can be accessed here.



The Board nominees, who are expected to serve on the Board of the combined company following the business combination, will be subject to election by Trident shareholders at a special meeting to be held shortly before the closing of the Company’s business combination with Trident.