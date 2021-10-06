Lottery.com Announces Nominees to the Post-Closing Board of Directors
Proposed new board comprised of experts in gaming, law, technology, sports, finance and governance
AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoLotto, Inc., doing business as Lottery.com (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and
when lottery is played, today announced certain nominees to the board of directors (the “Board”) for the combined company in anticipation of its proposed business combination with Trident
Acquisitions Corp. (“Trident”) (Nasdaq: TDAC, TDACW, TDACU), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. The business combination is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of
2021 and additional details can be found in the Amended Form S-4 (“Registration Statement”) recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by Trident which can be accessed
here.
The Board nominees, who are expected to serve on the Board of the combined company following the business combination, will be subject to election by Trident shareholders at a special meeting to be held shortly before the closing of the Company’s business combination with Trident.
Commenting on the Board nominees, Tony DiMatteo, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lottery.com said, “We believe we have assembled a distinguished group of leaders with expertise in gaming, law, technology, sports, finance and corporate governance who will support Lottery.com’s growth and our transition as a public company. We believe that together, they bring an ideal mix of deep knowledge, strategic expertise and leadership competency that will assist our management team in achieving our objectives and realizing our potential. I would like to thank the proposed directors for their confidence in Lottery.com’s vision and future, and I, along with the entire Lottery.com team, look forward to working with them.”
The following are the Board nominees:
- Lisa Borders, former President of the Women’s National Basketball Association (“WNBA”)
- Matthew (“Matt”) Clemenson, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Lottery.com
- Steven M. Cohen, former General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated
- Lawrence Anthony (“Tony”) DiMatteo III, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lottery.com, who is also nominated to serve as Board Chair
- Joseph Kaminkow, Chief Game Designer, Zynga Inc.
- Richard Kivel, Managing Director at GrayBella Capital LLC
Additional Information on Board Nominees
