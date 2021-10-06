Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Galore Resources Inc. (TSXV:GRI) is pleased to announce that that it has arranged a non-brokered private …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Galore Resources Inc. (TSXV:GRI) is pleased to announce that that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to CDN $800,000.00 (the "Financing"). The private placement will consist of up to 22,857,142 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.035 per Share.

Funds raised from this Financing will be used for further exploration, permitting, and commencement of a drill program at the San Jose claim, just east and adjoining the El Alamo claim drilled back in 2019. Funds will also be used for further exploration on other claims at Galore's Dos Santos project, as well as for general operating purposes. All securities issued will be subject to hold periods required under applicable securities laws, which will expire four months plus one day from the date of closing of the Financing ("Closing"). Closing is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX-V.