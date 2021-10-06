The total number of passengers on international and domestic flights was over 212,000 compared to around 25,000 in September 2020. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 191,000 compared to around 12,000 in September 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 102,000 compared to around 6,000 in September 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 23,000 compared to around 6,000 in September 2020. VIA passengers were around 65,000, compared to a few hundred in September 2020. On time performance was 88%.

The load factor on international flights was 62% compared to 45% in September 2020. Increased uncertainty in relation to the spread of the Delta variant had a negative effect on the load factor in September. In addition, as in previous months, deployment of Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft due to strong cargo demand still somewhat negatively impacted the passenger load factor. U.S. authorities recently confirmed that they plan on opening their borders to vaccinated European tourists. This has already positively impacted bookings and the expected load factor in the months ahead.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 21,500 compared to 13,000 in September 2020. Year to date, the increase in domestic passengers has been 57% compared to 2020.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 153% compared to September 2020. Freight measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 42% compared to September 2020 and has increased by 23% year-on-year during the first nine months of 2021.

PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL SEP 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 212,132 761% 916,817 9% Load Factor 62.1% 14.7 ppt 62.6% -6.5 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 963.0 1390% 3,852 28% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 598.4 1853% 2,410 16% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS SEP 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 190,641 1506% 754,714 3% Load Factor 62.0% 16.7 ppt 62.5% -6.6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 953.0 1513% 3,781.5 28% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 591.3 2107% 2,361.7 16% Stage length (KM) 3,169 31% 3,122 12% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 88.0% -1.0 ppt 87.0% 3.0 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS SEP 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 21,491 68% 162,103 57% Load Factor 71.2% 1.9 ppt 68.8% -1.6 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 10.0 80% 70.1 63% CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS SEP 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Charter 1,243 153% 10,146 -16% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 12,986 42% 102,940 23%