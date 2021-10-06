checkAd

Icelandairgroup hf. Traffic Data September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 20:20  |  24   |   |   

The number of Icelandair‘s international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in September 2021 compared to September 2020.

The total number of passengers on international and domestic flights was over 212,000 compared to around 25,000 in September 2020. Thereof, the total number of passengers on international flights was around 191,000 compared to around 12,000 in September 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 102,000 compared to around 6,000 in September 2020. The number of passengers from Iceland was around 23,000 compared to around 6,000 in September 2020. VIA passengers were around 65,000, compared to a few hundred in September 2020. On time performance was 88%.

The load factor on international flights was 62% compared to 45% in September 2020. Increased uncertainty in relation to the spread of the Delta variant had a negative effect on the load factor in September. In addition, as in previous months, deployment of Boeing 767 aircraft on several routes instead of smaller aircraft due to strong cargo demand still somewhat negatively impacted the passenger load factor. U.S. authorities recently confirmed that they plan on opening their borders to vaccinated European tourists. This has already positively impacted bookings and the expected load factor in the months ahead.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 21,500 compared to 13,000 in September 2020. Year to date, the increase in domestic passengers has been 57% compared to 2020.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights increased by 153% compared to September 2020. Freight measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres, increased by 42% compared to September 2020 and has increased by 23% year-on-year during the first nine months of 2021.

         
PASSENGER FLIGHTS TOTAL SEP 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 212,132 761% 916,817 9%
Load Factor 62.1% 14.7 ppt 62.6% -6.5 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 963.0 1390% 3,852 28%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 598.4 1853% 2,410 16%
         
INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS SEP 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 190,641 1506% 754,714 3%
Load Factor 62.0% 16.7 ppt 62.5% -6.6 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 953.0 1513% 3,781.5 28%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 591.3 2107% 2,361.7 16%
Stage length (KM) 3,169 31% 3,122 12%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 88.0% -1.0 ppt 87.0% 3.0 ppt
         
DOMESTIC FLIGHTS SEP 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 21,491 68% 162,103 57%
Load Factor 71.2% 1.9 ppt 68.8% -1.6 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 10.0 80% 70.1 63%
         
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS SEP 21 CHG (%) YTD 21 CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter 1,243 153% 10,146 -16%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 12,986 42% 102,940 23%
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icelandairgroup hf. Traffic Data September 2021 The number of Icelandair‘s international passengers and the total capacity increased significantly in September 2021 compared to September 2020. The total number of passengers on international and domestic flights was over 212,000 compared to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...