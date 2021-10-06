checkAd

Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 am EDT. The related earnings release will be issued Monday, October 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm EDT.

Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://webcast-eqs.com/indepbankgroup10262021_en/en or by calling 1-877-407-0989 and by identifying the meeting number 13723675 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. If you are unable to participate in the live event, a recording of the conference call will be accessible via the Investor Relations page of our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates in four market regions located in the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, and Houston areas in Texas and the Colorado Front Range area, including Denver, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins.

Wertpapier


