DSG Global and Imperium Motor Recent Automotive Shows Generate $15 Million of Orders for Which Deposits were Received; 900 New Tag Systems Being Installed at Golf Courses in Q4

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021   

Fairfield, California, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Canadian electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor Company Canada, finished a successful Quebec Electric Vehicle this past weekend. The show resulted in significant exposure and media coverage. Quebec Journalists also experienced test drives of the SEV after the show with articles and TV reviews to follow. The incredibly enthusiastic consumer response to seeing and experiencing the SEV in person for the first time resulted in deposits on over 327 SEV’s during the Montreal and Quebec shows for retail sales of about $15 Million. Journalist and radio personality Benoit Charette said that the SEV stole the show.

https://www.ckoi.com/balados/334807/episode/425809/la-nouveaute-d-empe ...

The company also has begun shipping several vehicles, which include the utility and passenger vehicle, the TradePro. Several SEV vehicles, which include the Comfort and Premium models of the SEV, have completed production and are ready to be shipped. Arrival of the TradePro’s and the SEV’s are expected during the next 4 weeks.

The company also will be receiving and installing 900 New Tag Units during Q4, resulting in revenue of approximately $1.5 million. These units will be utilized to complete installations at many of the previously announced courses. During Q1 2022, the company anticipates fulfilling the large majority of its previously announced $10 Million backlog for the Tag Systems. Vantage Tag continues to receive interest and orders from additional courses on a regular basis.

“While the Quebec show consisted of just over 9,000 attendees as opposed to the nearly 26,000 in Montreal, our sales were still compelling. We are now beginning to produce and ship our vehicles on a regular basis in anticipation of the LA Auto Show where nearly 1,000,000 attendees are expected at the LA Auto Show. Not only is Los Angeles the largest car buying and electric vehicle buying market in the United States, this show also has global media, manufacturers, dealers and government officials in attendance,” stated Rick Curtis, CEO Imperium Motors.

