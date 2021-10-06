checkAd

WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 20:43  |  10   |   |   

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF”) operates a short-term vacation rental fintech company facilitating real estate investment and purchase financing.

WSGF acquired a business called Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus. A corresponding corporate name change is underway.

Vaycaychella serves entrepreneurs looking to acquire and operate short-term vacation rental properties and businesses, and investors looking to make investments in short-term vacation rental properties and businesses.

WSGF, through its operating subsidiary, Vacycaychella, earlier this year launched a Peer To Peer (P2P) Short-Term Rental Property Purchase Application targeting the $87 billion vacation rental market.

The company has now streamlined onboarding new P2P Vaycaychella App users. Previously, new users had to sign up and go through a process to get access to the App.  Now the App is available directly from the Vaycaychella website. New users can simply select the Vaycaychella App button direct from the Vaycaychella website and get immediate access to the App.

The website update includes a refresh to the company’s blog where the company both posts industry related features as well as its own entries. Two features are new today:

Forbes - Four Technologies That Will Transform The Future Of Real Estate

The Motley Fool - Just How Big Could Airbnb Get?

Next week, on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021, the company will publish a management overview of the initiative now underway for several months to accelerate revenue growth and add assets to the balance sheet.  The initiative includes planned acquisitions, adding new lines of business to complement the current short-term rental purchase finance business, and a groundbreaking cryptocurrency strategy to be integrated into the company’s coming Vaycaychella App version 2.0.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WSGF – Vaycaychella Streamlines Onboarding New Vaycaychella App Users Dallas, Texas, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF”) operates a short-term vacation rental fintech company facilitating real estate investment and purchase financing. WSGF acquired a business …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Freddie Mac Prices $252 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J35
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Sonoco Awarded Gold EcoVadis Medal
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...