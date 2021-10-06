checkAd

Mercialys Recognized Once Again in the Grands Prix de la Transparence with the 2021 Award for Best Universal Registration Document

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 20:59  |  34   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The 12th Grands Prix de la Transparence Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday October 6, 2021.

For the fifth year running, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) was recognized for its exemplary financial and sustainability reporting practices, winning the Best Universal Registration Document Award this year.

Mercialys is aligned with a long-term focus to continuously improve its transparency, covering both financial and sustainability dimensions. Since 2016, the Company has applied the Grands Prix de la Transparence approach, which makes it possible to identify market best practices and implement them to benefit a range of stakeholders.

Mercialys’ continued efforts to ensure increasingly clear, informative, fair and diligent reporting have been recognized over the past five years within the SBF120, positioning the Company as a market leader for regulatory reporting aspects.

Proud of this latest recognition from its peers, Mercialys is committed to maintaining its high standards and would like to thank all of the teams involved in its initiatives promoting innovation in general. The transparency of its financial and sustainability reporting across multiple media highlights the commitment set out by the Company and its governance team to effectively reflect Mercialys’ industrial performance, as well as its impacts in relation to its customers and the communities where its portfolio is located.

About the Grands Prix de la Transparence
 For the past 12 years, the Grands Prix de la Transparence have assessed and rewarded the quality of reporting by listed French companies. These Awards aim to enable issuers to measure their performance levels each year and identify market best practices with a view to establishing them as standards to be adopted.

An annual transparency review, certified by Bureau Veritas Certification, is carried out each year for all of the French-law companies from the SBF 120. For each company, four public financial and sustainability communications resources are audited based on 266 objective and public criteria: their Universal Registration Document, their General Meeting Brochure, their Code of Ethics and their Website.

A scientific committee, made up of 10 independent members from institutions representing users of this information, ensures that the research is neutral and the rankings are fair. This committee meets several times a year to define new transparency criteria and approve the results in line with a methodology based on four pillars: information accessibility, accuracy, comparability and availability. The committee members are the French Asset Management Association (AFG), BCP Search, Euronext, the Federation of Individual Investors and Investment Clubs (F2iC), the French Institute of Directors (IFA), Paris Europlace, the French Society of Financial Analysts (SFAF), as well as several members of the board of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties.
At June 30, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.2 billion (including transfer taxes).
Its portfolio of 2,102 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

Mercialys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mercialys Recognized Once Again in the Grands Prix de la Transparence with the 2021 Award for Best Universal Registration Document Regulatory News: The 12th Grands Prix de la Transparence Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday October 6, 2021. For the fifth year running, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) was recognized for its exemplary financial and sustainability reporting practices, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
EPIC Y-Grade Announces Completion of NGL Super-System Stretching From Corpus Christi to Sweeny, ...
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
Analog Devices Announces Inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuance, a First in the U.S. ...
KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21EPRA AWARDS 2021: MERCIALYS MAINTIENT SES EXCELLENTS STANDARDS DE REPORTING FINANCIER ET EXTRA-FINANCIER
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Mercialys: Appointment of François Klitting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Mercialys: Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of August 31th, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten