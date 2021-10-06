Mercialys Recognized Once Again in the Grands Prix de la Transparence with the 2021 Award for Best Universal Registration Document

Mercialys is aligned with a long-term focus to continuously improve its transparency, covering both financial and sustainability dimensions. Since 2016, the Company has applied the Grands Prix de la Transparence approach, which makes it possible to identify market best practices and implement them to benefit a range of stakeholders.

For the fifth year running, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) was recognized for its exemplary financial and sustainability reporting practices, winning the Best Universal Registration Document Award this year.

Mercialys’ continued efforts to ensure increasingly clear, informative, fair and diligent reporting have been recognized over the past five years within the SBF120, positioning the Company as a market leader for regulatory reporting aspects.

Proud of this latest recognition from its peers, Mercialys is committed to maintaining its high standards and would like to thank all of the teams involved in its initiatives promoting innovation in general. The transparency of its financial and sustainability reporting across multiple media highlights the commitment set out by the Company and its governance team to effectively reflect Mercialys’ industrial performance, as well as its impacts in relation to its customers and the communities where its portfolio is located.

About the Grands Prix de la Transparence

For the past 12 years, the Grands Prix de la Transparence have assessed and rewarded the quality of reporting by listed French companies. These Awards aim to enable issuers to measure their performance levels each year and identify market best practices with a view to establishing them as standards to be adopted.

An annual transparency review, certified by Bureau Veritas Certification, is carried out each year for all of the French-law companies from the SBF 120. For each company, four public financial and sustainability communications resources are audited based on 266 objective and public criteria: their Universal Registration Document, their General Meeting Brochure, their Code of Ethics and their Website.

A scientific committee, made up of 10 independent members from institutions representing users of this information, ensures that the research is neutral and the rankings are fair. This committee meets several times a year to define new transparency criteria and approve the results in line with a methodology based on four pillars: information accessibility, accuracy, comparability and availability. The committee members are the French Asset Management Association (AFG), BCP Search, Euronext, the Federation of Individual Investors and Investment Clubs (F2iC), the French Institute of Directors (IFA), Paris Europlace, the French Society of Financial Analysts (SFAF), as well as several members of the board of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties.

At June 30, 2021, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.2 billion (including transfer taxes).

Its portfolio of 2,102 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 169.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

