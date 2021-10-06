checkAd

DOvEEgene Aims To Detect Ovarian And Endometrial Cancers At An Early Stage To Improve Prognosis

Autor: Accesswire
06.10.2021, 21:36  |  24   |   |   

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 06, 2021 / DOvEEgene - In Canada, it is estimated that endometrial and ovarian cancers affect approximately 10,000 Canadian women per year. The majority of affected women are diagnosed at an advanced stage, when …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 06, 2021 / DOvEEgene - In Canada, it is estimated that endometrial and ovarian cancers affect approximately 10,000 Canadian women per year. The majority of affected women are diagnosed at an advanced stage, when the disease has spread and is often incurable. This happens because early-stage ovarian cancer is usually asymptomatic and symptoms of late-stage disease are nonspecific.

The clinical symptoms associated with ovarian cancer are often vague and mistaken for other conditions, particularly issues that affect the gastrointestinal system, or simply changes in a woman's body as she ages, such as bloating and increased urinary frequency. Therefore, ovarian cancer is often referred to as the "silent killer".

A discovery by Dr. Lucy Gilbert, Director of the McGill University Health Centre Division of Gynecologic Oncology, and her team hopes to drastically reduce the burden of disease and improve women's lives. Dissatisfied with the reality that the cure rate of ovarian and endometrial cancers have not improved in the last 30 years, they designed a genomic uterine pap test that utilizes a panel of genes and a machine learning algorithm that hopes to analyze DNA cells and detect mutated genes associated with these cancers - potentially creating the only test capable of making the distinction between cancer and non-cancer cells in pre- and post-menopausal women.

Foto: Accesswire

The DOvEEgene test has the potential to detect the third highest cancer-killer of Canadian women before it's too late", said Dr. Gilbert.

Foto: Accesswire

Dr. Gilbert and her team have just begun the final clinical trial of this lifesaving test. Their goal is to make the DOvEEgene test a routine part of women's health, just like the pap smear.

Women, symptomatic or asymptomatic, between the ages of 45 and 70 who have a uterus are eligible to participate in the clinical trial, currently held in Montreal, Quebec. To learn more about the test and eligibility criteria, visit: https://doveegene.com/

To support the study and help Dr. Gilbert and her team propel the DOvEEgene test as standard of care, visit: https://muhcf.akaraisin.com/ui/dreambigdovee

About DOvEEgene

The DOvEEgene test was developed by Dr. Lucy Gilbert and a team of dedicated Canadian doctors, professors, and researchers to increase the early detection of women diagnosed with ovarian and endometrial cancers in hopes of improving prognosis. This is the third and last phase of the DOvEE project, which started in 2008 and has helped thousands of women to recognize ovarian and endometrial cancer symptoms.

Foto: Accesswire
Foto: Accesswire

Press Contacts

Roberta Setimi

Digital Media Specialist

DOvEEgene

roberta.setimi@muhc.mcgill.ca

SOURCE: DOvEEgene



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667066/DOvEEgene-Aims-To-Detect-Ovarian-And ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DOvEEgene Aims To Detect Ovarian And Endometrial Cancers At An Early Stage To Improve Prognosis MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 06, 2021 / DOvEEgene - In Canada, it is estimated that endometrial and ovarian cancers affect approximately 10,000 Canadian women per year. The majority of affected women are diagnosed at an advanced stage, when …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Vicinity Motor Corp. Enters EV Cutaway Market in Strategic Partnership with Optimal-EV
Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces Talicia(R) added to Medi-Cal CDL
Vanadium One Ironcorp Appoints Mr. Clinton Swemmer as VP Technical Services
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
USA Truck Presented with U.S. Department of Defense ESGR Awards
Pharnext to Host 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...