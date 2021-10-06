BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced it will release third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.

To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0784 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8560. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at www.brightspire.com. A webcast of the call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.