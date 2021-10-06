BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Conference Call Date
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) today announced it will release third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET.
To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-0784 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8560. The call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at www.brightspire.com. A webcast of the call will be available for 90 days on the Company’s website.
For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting November 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET, through November 10, 2021, at 8:59 p.m. PT / 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 and use conference ID code 13723633. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID.
About BrightSpire, Inc.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP), formerly Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC), is one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For additional information regarding the Company and its management and business, please refer to www.brightspire.com.
