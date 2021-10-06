New Relic Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, after market close on Monday, November 8, 2021. In conjunction with its earnings press release, New Relic will post an investor letter to the investor relations page of its company website at http://ir.newrelic.com.

New Relic will host a conference call to answer questions at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Monday, November 8, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 757-5730 from the United States or (412) 542-4120 internationally with conference ID 10160817. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic’s company website at http://ir.newrelic.com.