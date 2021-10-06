Integra LifeSciences to Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 2, 2021

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, prior to the market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live call is accessible by dialing (888) 394-8218 and using the passcode 7732018. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the Company’s website at www.integralife.com.