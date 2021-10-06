Altimmune to Present at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Investor Conferences October 12-13, 2021
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of the management team will be
presenting virtually at the following H.C. Wainwright Investor Conferences:
H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
3:30 pm Eastern Time
H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Virtual Conference
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
4:30 pm Eastern Time
The sessions will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the Events section of the Altimmune website.
About Altimmune
Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. Our pipeline includes next generation peptide therapeutics for obesity, NASH (pemvidutide), and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.
Investor & Media Contacts:
Will Brown
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 240-654-1450
wbrown@altimmune.com
