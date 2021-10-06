checkAd

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q3 2021 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its Q3 2021 results on Monday, October 25, 2021 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s Q3 2021 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management’s discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, approximately 10 minutes prior to the conference call, please dial:

  (844) 657-2668 (toll-free in North America)
  (612) 979-9882 (International)
  Conference ID: 7942444

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3b4e51f8-4ae5-4f5b-b672- ...





