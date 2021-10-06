checkAd

Allego Announces Filing of Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Apollo-Affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. III

Allego Holding B.V. (“Allego” or the “Company”), a leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network, which recently announced its proposed business combination with Apollo-affiliated Spartan Acquisition Corp. III, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (NYSE: SPAQ) (“Spartan”), today announced that its affiliate, Athena Pubco B.V. (“Athena Pubco”) filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 30, 2021.

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination. While the Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information therein is subject to change, it provides important information about Allego and Spartan, as well as the proposed business combination.

In July 2021, Spartan entered into a business combination agreement with Allego, pursuant to which, following consummation of the business combination contemplated therein, the combined company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “ALLG”. Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Spartan’s stockholders, the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, and other customary closing conditions.

Upon completion of the proposed business combination, Athena Pubco is expected to receive approximately $702 million in total gross proceeds from a combination of a fully committed PIPE offering of $150 million, along with approximately $552 million of cash held in trust, assuming no redemptions. The proceeds from the proposed business combination will be used to fund the Company’s future growth through the deployment of additional public electric vehicle (“EV”) charging sites, as it focuses on delivering fast and ultra-fast chargers and continues to build its technology moat, and for general corporate purposes.

Allego is a leading EV charging company in Europe and has deployed over 26,000 charging ports across 12,000 public and private locations, spanning 12 European countries. The Company’s charging network includes fast, ultra-fast, and AC charging equipment. The Company takes a two-pronged approach to delivering charging solutions by providing an owned and operated public charging network with 100% renewable energy in addition to providing charging solutions for business to business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The Company’s charging solutions business provides design, installation, operations and maintenance of chargers owned by third parties.

Wertpapier


17.09.21Allego to Begin Installation of Over 250 Charging Stations Across France
