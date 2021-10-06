Confluent to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 04, 2021

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) , the platform for data in motion, today announced it will release financial results for its third quarter of 2021, which ended September 30, 2021, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, November 04, 2021. Confluent will host a live video webcast to discuss the results.

Prior to the commencement of the webcast, Confluent’s earnings press release and supplemental materials will be accessible from its investor relations website at investors.confluent.io. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Confluent’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

IPO Lock-up Termination

Beginning at the opening of trading on Monday, November 08, 2021, the lock-up agreements that Confluent’s directors, officers, and holders of substantially all of Confluent’s common stock and securities exercisable for or convertible into common stock, entered into with Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters for Confluent’s recent initial public offering, will terminate.

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

