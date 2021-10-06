checkAd

HyreCar Inc. to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event on Oct 12, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery, today announced that the Company will participate in the LD Micro Main Event, being held at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Los Angeles, CA, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Joe Furnari, CEO and Serge De Bock, CFO, will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on that same day.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a national carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers, rental agencies, and OEM’s that wish to participate in new mobility trends. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information please visit hyrecar.com.

