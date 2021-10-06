Itron Announces CPS Energy as 2021 Innovator Award Winner

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced that CPS Energy is the winner of the Itron Innovator Award for its leadership in addressing energy and water issues by using its network infrastructure to pilot partner products. The award, which was presented virtually at Itron Inspire 2021, recognizes an Itron customer that has leveraged Itron’s partner enablement programs to deliver a breakthrough solution that solves challenges in energy and water efficiencies and smart communities. CPS Energy was recognized for its collaborative community leadership and smart city application pilot, which took advantage of multiple IoT sensors developed through Itron’s partner enablement program, including ambient noise, air quality, flood and parking sensors.

Itron and CPS Energy collaborated with the City of San Antonio along with Itron partners’, Rongwen, TerraGo, Tomorrow.io, Utility Systems Sciences and Services and Cleverciti, to deploy a smart city application pilot, which showcased integrations with Itron’s intelligent multi-application network and its central management software for smart cities, Streetlight.Vision. The pilot tested air quality, temperature, ambient noise, parking and flooding. Taking advantage of Itron’s services, the streetlight sensors provide real-time operational performance.

CPS Energy was also recognized for its collaboration with the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) to deploy Itron’s smart water communications modules on the same wireless network as CPS Energy’s smart meters using a Network-as-a-Service delivery model. This pilot program, contracted by Itron, provides SAWS customers with the ability to track their water use in near real-time. All 2,500 residents included in the pilot are able to access their energy and water usage virtually, helping them to save money and avoid waste with features like leak detection.

“We are delighted to present the 2021 Itron Innovator Award to CPS Energy. The collaboration between Itron, Cleverciti, Rongwen, Utility Systems Sciences and Services, the city of San Antonio, SAWS and CPS Energy and other community stakeholders sets a great example for other cities and utilities to work together to create smart, resilient and more connected communities,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Itron’s Networked Solutions.