Highwoods Acquires Development Land in Nashville Area

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announced today it has acquired the remaining 77 acres of development land at Ovation in the Cool Springs district of Franklin, TN, one of Nashville’s BBDs (Best Business Districts), for a total purchase price of $57.8 million.

Highwoods now owns all of Ovation, which encompasses 145 overall acres and is the largest planned mixed-use project in Williamson County. Under the original master plan approved in 2015, Ovation was fully entitled for the development of 1.4 million square feet of office, over 400,000 square feet of retail, 950 residential units, 450 hotel rooms and 56 acres of perpetually-dedicated green space. Highwoods intends to re-imagine the master plan as a high-density, mixed-use development and plans to move forward with a clear path to vertical development of all uses.

Ovation is currently home to the U.S. headquarters of Mars Petcare, one of the world’s leading pet care providers, which occupies 224,000 square feet in two connected LEED-Gold certified office buildings completed by Highwoods in the second quarter of 2019.

Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are thrilled to now control all of Ovation and its 145 acres, ideally situated as a gateway to Cool Springs, and are excited about partnering with the City of Franklin to re-imagine Ovation as one of the premier mixed-use addresses in the country. Once we’ve established the updated mixed-use master plan and obtain necessary approvals from the City of Franklin, we anticipate working with high-quality retail, multi-family and hotel developers to realize the tremendous potential of this live-work-play property, while retaining full control of the office development sites.

“Having 1.2 million square feet of additional office development potential in a vibrant mixed-use setting such as Ovation is a perfect example of our work-placemaking strategy of providing the most talent-supportive work-place options and amenities to enable our customers to attract and retain the very best talent.”

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.