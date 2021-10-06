checkAd

Highwoods Acquires Development Land in Nashville Area

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Ovation in Franklin
$57.8M Purchase Price

Plans to Re-Imagine Mixed-Use Project

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announced today it has acquired the remaining 77 acres of development land at Ovation in the Cool Springs district of Franklin, TN, one of Nashville’s BBDs (Best Business Districts), for a total purchase price of $57.8 million.

Highwoods now owns all of Ovation, which encompasses 145 overall acres and is the largest planned mixed-use project in Williamson County. Under the original master plan approved in 2015, Ovation was fully entitled for the development of 1.4 million square feet of office, over 400,000 square feet of retail, 950 residential units, 450 hotel rooms and 56 acres of perpetually-dedicated green space. Highwoods intends to re-imagine the master plan as a high-density, mixed-use development and plans to move forward with a clear path to vertical development of all uses.

Ovation is currently home to the U.S. headquarters of Mars Petcare, one of the world’s leading pet care providers, which occupies 224,000 square feet in two connected LEED-Gold certified office buildings completed by Highwoods in the second quarter of 2019.

Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “We are thrilled to now control all of Ovation and its 145 acres, ideally situated as a gateway to Cool Springs, and are excited about partnering with the City of Franklin to re-imagine Ovation as one of the premier mixed-use addresses in the country. Once we’ve established the updated mixed-use master plan and obtain necessary approvals from the City of Franklin, we anticipate working with high-quality retail, multi-family and hotel developers to realize the tremendous potential of this live-work-play property, while retaining full control of the office development sites.

“Having 1.2 million square feet of additional office development potential in a vibrant mixed-use setting such as Ovation is a perfect example of our work-placemaking strategy of providing the most talent-supportive work-place options and amenities to enable our customers to attract and retain the very best talent.”

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Highwoods Acquires Development Land in Nashville Area Ovation in Franklin$57.8M Purchase Price Plans to Re-Imagine Mixed-Use Project RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announced today it has acquired the remaining 77 acres of development land at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Uniti Group Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
Hovnanian Enterprises Announces Revised Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance
Titel
NOVAGOLD Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...