TTM Technologies, Inc. To Conduct Third Quarter FY 2021 Conference Call October 27th, 2021

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 27th, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2021 performance.

Telephone access is available by dialing 800-263-0877 or international 323-794-2094 (ID 8701149). The conference call will also be simulcast on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

TTM Technologies will release its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies as well as a global designer and manufacturer of high-frequency radio frequency (RF) and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations                                                                                                                          
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com                                                                                                 
714-327-3050





