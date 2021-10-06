Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Schedules Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call for November 16, 2021

1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time



LOS ANGELES, CA, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended September 30, 2021 before the opening of the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 507-4376 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5239 (non-U.S. callers). All callers will need to reference “Oaktree Specialty Lending” once connected with the operator. Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.oaktreespecialtylending.com.

For those individuals unable to listen to the live broadcast of the conference call, a replay will be available on Oaktree Specialty Lending’s website, or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), access code 10160823, beginning approximately one hour after the broadcast.