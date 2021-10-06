Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the H. C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, is scheduled to present at the H. C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.