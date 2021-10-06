checkAd

Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the H. C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, is scheduled to present at the H. C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

The Company has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investors page of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investors website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio. 

CONTACT: Contacts:

Investors
Heather Armstrong
VP, Investor Relations
harmstrong@vir.bio
+1-415-915-4228

Media
Cara Miller
VP, Corporate Communications
cmiller@vir.bio
+1-415-941-6746




