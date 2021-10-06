checkAd

Strategic Education, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Strategic Education, Inc. (Strategic Education) (NASDAQ: STRA) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A news release outlining the results will be issued before the market opens the same day.

To participate in the live call on November 4, investors should dial (877) 303-9047 ten minutes prior to the start time. In addition, the call will be available via webcast. To access the live webcast of the conference call, please go to www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to register. Following the call, the webcast will be archived and available at www.strategiceducation.com in the Investor Relations section.

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) (www.strategiceducation.com) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Strayer University and Capella University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Alternative Learning, encompassing Employer Solutions, developing and maintaining relationships with large employers; Workforce Edge, a full service, online employee education management platform; Sophia Learning, self-paced general education courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and Digital Enablement Partnerships, helping advance capabilities in course development, online delivery, and student support; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.

