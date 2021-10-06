EPR Announces New Amended and Restated $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and Provides Business Update

On October 6, 2021, the Company entered into a Third Amended, Restated and Consolidated Credit Agreement, governing a new amended and restated senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The new facility, which will mature on October 6, 2025, replaced the Company’s existing $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility and $400.0 million senior unsecured term loan facility. The new facility provides for an initial maximum principal amount of borrowing availability of $1.0 billion with an “accordion” feature under which the Company may increase the total maximum principal amount available by $1.0 billion, to a total of $2.0 billion, subject to lender consent. The new facility has the same pricing terms and financial covenants as the prior facility (with improved valuation of certain asset types), as well as customary covenants and events of default. The Company has two options to extend the maturity date of the new credit facility by an additional six months each (for a total of 12 months), subject to paying additional fees and the absence of any default.

The Company expects to use borrowings under the new revolving credit facility for general business purposes, including the acquisition of experiential properties consistent with the Company’s current strategy. In September 2021, the Company repaid its $400.0 million senior unsecured term loan facility using cash on hand. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $145.0 million of cash on hand and nothing borrowed on its revolving credit facility.

The Company previously caused certain of its subsidiaries to guarantee its obligations under its prior senior unsecured revolving credit facility, then-existing unsecured term loan facility and existing private placement notes and senior unsecured notes due to a decrease in credit ratings resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the Company obtaining an investment grade rating on its long-term unsecured debt from two ratings agencies in September 2021, the subsidiary guarantors were released from their guarantees under these debt agreements in accordance with the terms of such agreements.