checkAd

EPR Announces New Amended and Restated $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) today announced that it has closed on a new amended and restated $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. In addition, the Company is providing key business updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

New Amended and Restated Revolving Credit Facility

On October 6, 2021, the Company entered into a Third Amended, Restated and Consolidated Credit Agreement, governing a new amended and restated senior unsecured revolving credit facility. The new facility, which will mature on October 6, 2025, replaced the Company’s existing $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility and $400.0 million senior unsecured term loan facility. The new facility provides for an initial maximum principal amount of borrowing availability of $1.0 billion with an “accordion” feature under which the Company may increase the total maximum principal amount available by $1.0 billion, to a total of $2.0 billion, subject to lender consent. The new facility has the same pricing terms and financial covenants as the prior facility (with improved valuation of certain asset types), as well as customary covenants and events of default. The Company has two options to extend the maturity date of the new credit facility by an additional six months each (for a total of 12 months), subject to paying additional fees and the absence of any default.

The Company expects to use borrowings under the new revolving credit facility for general business purposes, including the acquisition of experiential properties consistent with the Company’s current strategy. In September 2021, the Company repaid its $400.0 million senior unsecured term loan facility using cash on hand. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $145.0 million of cash on hand and nothing borrowed on its revolving credit facility.

The Company previously caused certain of its subsidiaries to guarantee its obligations under its prior senior unsecured revolving credit facility, then-existing unsecured term loan facility and existing private placement notes and senior unsecured notes due to a decrease in credit ratings resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result of the Company obtaining an investment grade rating on its long-term unsecured debt from two ratings agencies in September 2021, the subsidiary guarantors were released from their guarantees under these debt agreements in accordance with the terms of such agreements.

Seite 1 von 4
EPR Properties of Beneficial Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EPR Announces New Amended and Restated $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and Provides Business Update EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) today announced that it has closed on a new amended and restated $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility. In addition, the Company is providing key business updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Transfer of Listing To NYSE In Connection With Its ...
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Prices Public Offering of $300 Million 2.550% Unsecured Notes ...
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
EPIC Y-Grade Announces Completion of NGL Super-System Stretching From Corpus Christi to Sweeny, ...
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
Analog Devices Announces Inaugural Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuance, a First in the U.S. ...
Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21EPR Properties Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for November 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21EPR Properties Receives Investment Grade Rating From S&P Global Ratings
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21EPR Properties Announces Commitments for New Amended and Restated $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.09.21EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.213 Dividendenaktien, die sich innerhalb von ein oder zwei Jahren verdoppeln könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare