NANOBIOTIX to Present First Survival Data From Priority Head and Neck Cancer Program Among Five Presentations at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO – NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced two oral presentations and three poster presentations at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO). The meeting will be held from October 24-27, 2021.

“Bringing disruptive therapeutic solutions that expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer starts with making a meaningful impact on survival,” said Laurent Levy, co-founder and chairman of the executive board of Nanobiotix. “Delivering the first look at these exploratory endpoints in our phase I head and neck cancer study will provide useful insight into the potential of our innovation in our priority indication as we prepare to launch our global phase III. While we continue to develop NBTXR3 as a broadly applicable potential therapy across solid tumor types and therapeutic combinations in parallel, we also look forward to presenting updates in immunotherapy and soft tissue sarcoma as well.”