NANOBIOTIX to Present First Survival Data From Priority Head and Neck Cancer Program Among Five Presentations at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology

NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO – NASDAQ: NBTX – the ‘‘Company’’), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced two oral presentations and three poster presentations at the 2021 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO). The meeting will be held from October 24-27, 2021.

“Bringing disruptive therapeutic solutions that expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer starts with making a meaningful impact on survival,” said Laurent Levy, co-founder and chairman of the executive board of Nanobiotix. “Delivering the first look at these exploratory endpoints in our phase I head and neck cancer study will provide useful insight into the potential of our innovation in our priority indication as we prepare to launch our global phase III. While we continue to develop NBTXR3 as a broadly applicable potential therapy across solid tumor types and therapeutic combinations in parallel, we also look forward to presenting updates in immunotherapy and soft tissue sarcoma as well.”

Oral and Poster Presentation Details:

Local Control with NBTXR3 as a Single-Agent for Patients with Head and Neck Cancer

  • Poster presentation #2805: Phase I Study of Novel Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Activated by Radiotherapy in Cisplatin-Ineligible Locally Advanced HNSCC Patients by Christophe Le Tourneau, MD, PhD, on October 26 at 1:15 PM CDT / 8:15 PM CET

NBTXR3 Tumor-Agnostic, Therapeutic Combination-Agnostic Development Potential

  • Oral presentation #132: Overcoming Resistance to Anti-PD-1 With Tumor Agnostic NBTXR3: From Bench to Bedside by Tanguy Y. Seiwert, MD, on October 26 at 4:20 PM CDT / 11:20 PM CET

Priming Immune Response with NBTXR3 plus Anti-PD-1 in Advanced Cancers

  • Poster presentation #2739: NBTXR3 Activated by Radiotherapy in Combination with Nivolumab or Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced Cancers: A Phase I Trial by Colette Shen, MD, PhD, on October 25 at 4:00 PM CDT / 11:00 PM CET

Local Control with NBTXR3 as a Single-Agent for Patients with Soft Tissue Sarcoma

  • Oral presentation #77: Study of Novel Radioenhancer NBTXR3 Plus Radiotherapy in Patients with Locally Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma: Results of the Long-Term Evaluation in the Phase II/III Act.In.Sarc Trial by Sylvie Bonvalot, MD, PhD, on October 26 at 5:15 PM CDT / 12:15 AM CET

Preclinical Data on NBTXR3 plus Anti-PD-1 in Lung Cancer Model

