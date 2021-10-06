Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports September Sales Results
ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $19.50 billion for the retail month of
September, the five weeks ended October 3, 2021, an increase of 15.8 percent from $16.84 billion last year.
Comparable sales were as follows:
|5 Weeks
|Retail Month
|U.S.
|14.6%
|Canada
|14.9%
|Other International
|12.0%
|Total Company
|14.3%
|E-commerce
|10.6%
Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:
|5 Weeks
|Retail Month
|U.S.
|10.0%
|Canada
|7.3%
|Other International
|8.0%
|Total Company
|9.4%
|E-commerce
|9.6%
Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (conference ID 1340906). This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
