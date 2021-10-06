Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports September Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $19.50 billion for the retail month of September, the five weeks ended October 3, 2021, an increase of 15.8 percent from $16.84 billion last year.



Comparable sales were as follows: