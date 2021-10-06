California Water Service Group Receives Great Place to Work Distinction for Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has been named a Great Place to Work for the sixth year in a row by the Great Place to Work Institute, the utility announced today. The award comes on the heels of the company being named a Top Workplace in the Bay Area by the Bay Area News Group and honored with Most Valuable Corporate COVID-19 Response by the American Business Awards.



The two-part Great Place to Work certification includes both a Culture Audit about the company’s programs and practices on hiring, internal communication, developmental opportunities, training, recognition, and diversity; and a Trust Index based on survey feedback from employees about the company. All full-time employees were asked about their experiences, and the results were compared to other top U.S. workplaces to determine the company’s placement.