checkAd

Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 29, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, October 29, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, October 29, 2021, during which Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Kevin O’Connor, will discuss the Company’s third quarter financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom211029.html

   
Conference Call Details:
   
Dial-in for Live Call:    
   
Domestic: 1-888-348-2672
International: 1-412-902-4232
   
Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.
   
Dial-in for Replay:   
   
Domestic:    1-877-344-7529
International:    1-412-317-0088
   
Availability:   October 29, 2021 (10:30 a.m.) through November 12, 2021 (11:59 p.m.)
   
Access Code:  10160977
   

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.7 billion in assets and number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 29, 2021 HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the open of the U.S. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...