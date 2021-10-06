Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 29, 2021

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, October 29, 2021. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, October 29, 2021, during which Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Kevin O’Connor, will discuss the Company’s third quarter financial performance. There will be a question and answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only), and archived for a period of one year, at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/dcom211029.html



Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call: Domestic: 1-888-348-2672 International: 1-412-902-4232 Upon dialing in, request to be joined into Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. call with the conference operator.

Dial-in for Replay: Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Availability: October 29, 2021 (10:30 a.m.) through November 12, 2021 (11:59 p.m.) Access Code: 10160977

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.7 billion in assets and number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.