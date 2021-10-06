Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) will announce its 2021 third quarter earnings after the market closes Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, and will host a live conference call and webcast at 11 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, to discuss the company’s financial results.

Access the live webcast at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” heading. Select “Events & Presentations,” and click “Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call.” Please allow at least five minutes for registering and accessing the presentation. A replay of the broadcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the webcast.