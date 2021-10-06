Americold Realty Trust Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.americold.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.