Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to review third quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be available via webcast on the Invitation Homes Investor Relations website at www.invh.com.

To participate in the live telephone conference call:
 Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-844-200-6205
International Dial-in Number: 1-929-526-1599
Passcode: 889970

To access a telephone replay of the call:
 Domestic Dial-in Number: 1-866-813-9403
International Dial-in Number: 1-929-458-6194
Passcode: 768378
Date Accessible Through: November 25, 2021

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Wertpapier


