PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Lusk Business Park in San Diego, California

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB; the “Company”) has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Agreement”) by and between the Company and an affiliate of Longfellow Real Estate Partners (the “Buyer”). The Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, the Buyer will acquire the Company’s Lusk Business Park, located in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego, California, for a gross purchase price of $315.4 million (the “Lusk Sale”). As of October 6, 2021, the Buyer’s due diligence period expired without exception and the required purchase deposit became non-refundable. The Company expects the net proceeds from the Lusk Sale, after payment of transaction costs, will be approximately $311.0 million.

“We are pleased to announce the Agreement to sell our Lusk Business Park,” said Mac Chandler, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our infill 20.6 acre Lusk property with its 1.8 million square feet of zoned life science development potential is an extremely valuable asset. This accretive transaction will allow us to realize significant value for our stockholders.”