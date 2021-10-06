PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Agreement to Sell Lusk Business Park in San Diego, California
PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB; the “Company”) has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Agreement”) by and between the Company and an affiliate of Longfellow Real Estate Partners (the “Buyer”). The Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein, the Buyer will acquire the Company’s Lusk Business Park, located in the Sorrento Mesa submarket of San Diego, California, for a gross purchase price of $315.4 million (the “Lusk Sale”). As of October 6, 2021, the Buyer’s due diligence period expired without exception and the required purchase deposit became non-refundable. The Company expects the net proceeds from the Lusk Sale, after payment of transaction costs, will be approximately $311.0 million.
“We are pleased to announce the Agreement to sell our Lusk Business Park,” said Mac Chandler, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our infill 20.6 acre Lusk property with its 1.8 million square feet of zoned life science development potential is an extremely valuable asset. This accretive transaction will allow us to realize significant value for our stockholders.”
The Company noted that the net sale price of $311.0 million equates to a cap rate of roughly 1.6% based on fiscal year 2021 forecasted net operating income of $5.1 million. The Company went on to note that it anticipates approximately $50.5 million of the net sale proceeds will qualify as a Section 1031 exchange for its recently acquired Port America Industrial Park in Dallas, Texas. If the Company is unable to find a suitable Section 1031 exchange opportunity for the remainder of the net sale proceeds from the Lusk Sale by year end, it expects to declare and pay, by year end, a one-time special dividend sourced by a portion of the disposition proceeds. The actual amount of any special dividend will be determined by the Company based on its estimate of 2021 REIT taxable income. Based on its preliminary estimate of 2021 REIT taxable income, the Company currently expects the special dividend would be between $166.0 million and $183.5 million, or $4.75 to $5.25 per common share and unit. The remainder of the net sale proceeds would be available to the Company for use for the redemption of its Series W preferred shares which yield a preferred coupon rate of 5.2% which the Company recently announced it will redeem in full on November 3, 2021.
