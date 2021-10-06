checkAd

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its ordinary shares and warrants to purchase its ordinary shares. In addition, Osmotica expects to grant the underwriter of the offering a 30-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares and/or warrants to purchase ordinary shares (equal to 15% of the ordinary shares and/or 15% of the warrants offered in the public offering) at the public offering price per share and per warrant, respectively, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236193) relating to the securities being offered was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 31, 2020, and became effective on February 12, 2020. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the shelf registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed public offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (212) 856-5711. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Osmotica has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Osmotica and the proposed offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

