Trane Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2021.

Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Learn more at TraneTechnologies.com.

