checkAd

KKR Appoints Evan Spiegel as New Independent Director

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 22:30  |  16   |   |   

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today announced that Evan Spiegel has been appointed to the Board of Directors of KKR & Co. Inc. His appointment will bring the number of independent directors to eleven out of a total of fifteen Board seats.

Mr. Spiegel is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Snap Inc., a publicly traded camera company that believes reinventing the camera represents the greatest opportunity to improve the way that people live and communicate.

KKR’s other independent directors include Adriane Brown (Managing Partner of Flying Fish Partners), Mary Dillon (Executive Chair of Ulta Beauty, Inc.), Joseph Grundfest (Stanford Law Professor and former Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission), Arturo Gutiérrez (Chief Executive Officer of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.), John Hess (Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hess Corporation), Dane Holmes (Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Eskalera Inc.), Xavier Niel (Deputy Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of Iliad SA), Patricia Russo (former Chief Executive Officer of Alcatel-Lucent), Thomas Schoewe (former Chief Financial Officer of Walmart) and Robert Scully (former member of the Office of the Chairman of Morgan Stanley).

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com and on Twitter @KKR_Co.

KKR Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Appoints Evan Spiegel as New Independent Director KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) today announced that Evan Spiegel has been appointed to the Board of Directors of KKR & Co. Inc. His appointment will bring the number of independent directors to eleven out of a total of fifteen Board seats. Mr. Spiegel …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
GenSight Biologics Announces the Publication of a Review of Gene Therapy Trials for LHON in ...
KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
 ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture and Storage Project
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Stratasys to Acquire Outstanding Stake in Xaar 3D to Accelerate Production-Scale Additive ...
onsemi 8.3 MP Image Sensor Delivers Best-in-Class Dynamic Range in Challenging Lighting Conditions
Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrKKR’s Henry McVey Says the Time is now for Insurance CIOs to ‘Dream Big’
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02:00 UhrKKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21KKR Closes $4.3 Billion Americas Opportunistic Real Estate Fund
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.10.21KKR to Acquire Probe CX
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21KKR-Sponsored Virescent Infrastructure Raises INR4.6 bn in India’s First Renewable Energy InvIT from AIMCo and other investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Springer-Chef Döpfner sieht in Zukauf Politico krisenunabhängiges Modell
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21KKR Announces Intra-Quarter Monetization Activity for the Third Quarter
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21KKR Invests in 400 Summer Street Joint Venture in Boston Seaport
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.09.21Kissigs Kloogschieterei: Kurze Gedankenspiele über die Schieflage bei China Evergrande, Konjunktursorgen und den Run der Private-Equity-Giganten wie KKR, Apollo Global Management und Blackstone auf Lebensversicherer und deren Float
Michael C. Kissig | Kommentare
17.09.21KKR Expands Industrial Real Estate Footprint in Atlanta with Acquisition by KREST
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten