Caleres Names Suzy Cirulis, Senior Vice President, Customer Marketing

Suzy Cirulis has joined Caleres (NYSE: CAL) as senior vice president, customer marketing. In this role, she will lead the company’s customer marketing efforts across the entire Caleres portfolio including customer relationship marketing (CRM), customer insights and customer analytics.

Caleres Names Suzy Cirulis, Senior Vice President, Customer Marketing (Photo: Business Wire)

“Suzy will be instrumental in creating deeper connections with our current customers and building brand connections with new ones,” said Jennifer Olsen, chief marketing officer for Caleres. “She and her team will ensure the voice of the consumer is always at the table.”

Cirulis joins Caleres with more than two decades of strategy and marketing experience, with depth in CRM, retail and digital marketing. She was most recently chief marketing officer at Crate and Barrel. Previously she worked in customer relationship marketing with Gap Inc. and its Old Navy, Banana Republic and Gap Outlet brands, and helped to build a new centralized competency in customer marketing for the company. She received her bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth and her MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

“Our customer marketing organization, led by Suzy, will develop new ways to drive customer value, leveraging insight and data to power strategic decisions,” added Olsen. “Caleres has always had a hyper focus on the customer. Over the last several years, Famous Footwear has grown and strengthened its customer database buoyed by the success of our Famous Footwear Famously You Rewards program. It is the perfect time to bring in the right person to unleash the power of our customer data across the entire Caleres portfolio of brands.”

