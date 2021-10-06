checkAd

Cedar Fair to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 3rd; Earnings Call Starts at 10 AM EDT

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, said today it will issue its 2021 third quarter financial results in the pre-market hours of Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

Later that morning, Cedar Fair management will host a conference call with the investment community, starting at 10 a.m. EDT, to provide additional detail regarding the 2021 third quarter and discuss the Company’s business outlook. Participants on the call will include Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard Zimmerman, Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Witherow, and Corporate Director of Investor Relations Michael Russell.

Investors and all other interested parties can access a live, listen-only audio webcast of the call on Cedar Fair’s investor site https://ir.cedarfair.com under the tabs Investor Information / Events & Presentations / Upcoming Events. Those unable to listen to the live webcast can access a recorded version of the call on the Company’s investor site https://ir.cedarfair.com under Investor Information / Events and Presentations / Past Events, shortly after the live call’s conclusion.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario.

This news release and prior releases are available under the News tab at http://ir.cedarfair.com

Cedar Fair Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cedar Fair to Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results on November 3rd; Earnings Call Starts at 10 AM EDT Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, said today it will issue its 2021 third quarter financial results in the pre-market hours of Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Later …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
GenSight Biologics Announces the Publication of a Review of Gene Therapy Trials for LHON in ...
KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
 ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture and Storage Project
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Stratasys to Acquire Outstanding Stake in Xaar 3D to Accelerate Production-Scale Additive ...
onsemi 8.3 MP Image Sensor Delivers Best-in-Class Dynamic Range in Challenging Lighting Conditions
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Cedar Fair to Participate Sept. 23rd in KeyBanc’s Leisure Summer Roundup Conference, Zoom Link Is Available
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Cedar Fair Hires Ty Tastepe as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Cedar Fair Wins Two Golden Ticket Awards For 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Cedar Fair Reports Continuation of Strong Attendance and Guest Spending Trends Through Labor Day Weekend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten