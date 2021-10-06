Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups

For Palantir, Foundry for Builders marks a continued expansion of its business to early-stage companies who can fully leverage the end-to-end platform at rapid speed. This next cohort also includes Palantir’s first customers in the blockchain and digital health industries.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it has selected ten additional companies to join its Foundry for Builders initiative, launched in July to support early-stage companies by providing them with the Palantir Foundry platform, helping support their growth.

The Palantir Foundry platform transforms the way organizations run by creating a central operating system for their data that is designed to scale with increasing complexity, meaning it will be able to support these companies as they grow while powering data-driven decision making from the outset.

Under Foundry for Builders, Palantir licenses Foundry to start-ups under a subscription model. The first companies to benefit were connected to Palantir alumni, and Foundry for Builders now includes other early-stage companies. The second cohort of Foundry for Builders companies includes the following:

Elementus, a New York-based blockchain analytics platform

Emyria, a Perth-based and Australian Securities Exchange-listed drug development and clinical care company, focusing on novel treatments

European Cricket Network, a digital media company based in Switzerland dedicated to streaming and promoting European cricket

Foodsmart, a San Francisco-based digital nutrition and healthy food buying marketplace

KatalystDI, a Houston-based company dedicated to improving construction through integrating and automating supply chain data

mePrism, a Los Angeles-based start-up focused on enabling consumers to take control over their data and how it is transacted in the digital marketplace

VayuAI, a San Francisco-based technology company that operates a platform for optimizing wind farm performance

The companies in this Foundry for Builders cohort are using the platform to establish an internal operating system for their data to spend more time accelerating their unique value proposition.