First Internet Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 20

First Internet Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

 

Date and Time:

   

Thursday, October 21, 2021, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

Telephone Access:

(Passcode not required)

   

1-888-348-3664 (U.S. toll free)

1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)

1-412-902-4233 (International)

Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be joined into the First Internet Bancorp call.

 

Telephone Replay:

 

   

1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)

1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)

1-412-317-0088 (International)

Available through November 21, 2021

 

Replay Access Code:

   

10160916
The conference call replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended.

 

Webcast and

Presentation Slides:

   

To access the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit
http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast.

The webcast and slides will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be archived on the Company’s website for 12 months.

 

About First Internet Bancorp
 First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2021. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

Wertpapier


