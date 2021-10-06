Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

New York, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on the morning of October 21, 2021. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (877) 924-1745. Outside the United States, please call (212) 519-0802. The participant passcode is 5292944. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com .