checkAd

Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.10.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

New York, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on the morning of October 21, 2021. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to review results.

To join the conference call, please call (877) 924-1745. Outside the United States, please call (212) 519-0802. The participant passcode is 5292944. The call will be available live on the company’s website, www.interpublic.com.

The conference call will be recorded and available for 30 days by calling (888) 566-0462 followed by the passcode 8391. Outside the United States, please call (203) 369-3609 followed by the passcode 8391. The call will also be archived and available in the investor relations section of the company’s website.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include: Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, Kinesso, MAGNA, Matterkind, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with net revenue of $8.06 billion in 2020.

# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326

 

Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interpublic Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release New York, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -  Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) today announced that it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on the morning of October 21, 2021. Following the release, the company will hold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Photo Release -- Dr. Michelle L. Burroughs joins WSFS as Vice President, Director of Diversity, ...
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) – Fleet expansion programme commenced, involving the selling ...
Pure Gold Mining Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Financing of C$3.45 Million
Homeowners of America, a Porch Group Subsidiary, Introduces Services in Tennessee as Part of ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Participate in the Emohua Field in OML 22 in ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces POCCO EV Orders over 3000 Units in September
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Appointment of Frank J. Dellaquila to Board of Directors
Else Nutrition Makes Charitable Donation of its Kids Plant-Based Products, in Partnership with ...
Voxtur to Present at OTC Markets Virtual Conference
LGI Homes Reports September 2021 and Record-Breaking Third Quarter Closings and Announces Date for ...
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
FIEBM: Rapport financier semestriel 2021
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Benjamin Hill Continues to Discover High-Grade Gold Mineralization on the Sonora Copper and Saguro ...
Hexagon Purus acquires Wystrach, adding industry leading hydrogen systems capacity to its platform, ...
Funds Managed by Affiliates of Apollo Global Management to Acquire Mitsubishi Chemical’s Thermal ...
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...