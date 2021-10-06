Brooge Energy Ltd. Officially Opens Phase II Storage Facility

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooge Energy Ltd. (“Brooge Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BROG), a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz, in the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (the “UAE”), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE (“BPGIC”), inaugurated its Phase II storage facility on September 21, 2021. Reflecting the importance of this facility, present at the ribbon cutting ceremony were HH Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah and Member of the UAE’s Supreme Council, and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, along with the Executive team of Brooge Energy.

LINK to Photo Gallery

https://broogeenergy.com/bpgic-phase-2-opening-ceremony/

Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper, CEO of Brooge Energy and BPGIC, said, “We are extremely proud to have successfully constructed and opened this important facility during this global pandemic period we have all been faced with, which has affected global supply chains, amongst other challenges. The facility began receiving cargo at the early part of September and has been generating revenue since then. With oil storage in high demand in the region, we already have contracts in place to fill the entire capacity and importantly with multi-year take-or-pay contracts.” Mr. Paardenkooper, further added, “The opening of this facility and our plans to move ahead with Phase III reflects our commitment to support the UAE’s important role in the world’s oil industry.”

With the opening of this facility, BPGIC is now the second largest independent storage operator in the region with capacity of approximately one million cubic meters, or 6.3 million barrels. The new Phase II facility was built utilizing state-of-the-art technology to maximize performance and efficiency and can store not only crude and fuel oils but also clean petroleum products which is a competitive edge the company is able to provide to its customers. Additionally, the Company is also able to provide is customers with ancillary services including product blending and heating.

