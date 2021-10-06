Wabash National Announces Closing of New Issuance of Senior Notes & Amendment to Revolving Credit Facility

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) today announced that it has successfully closed its previously announced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Senior Notes”) and an amendment to its revolving credit facility. The new Senior Notes carry a coupon of 4.50% per annum and were sold at par. In addition to closing of the offering of the Senior Notes, Wabash National amended its existing revolving credit facility increasing the facility size by $50 million to $225 million. These transactions fortify Wabash National’s balance sheet with attractively priced, patient capital and represent another important step in the company’s transformative One Wabash approach to leveraging it’s first to final mile portfolio of equipment for organic growth.



Wabash National intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes offering and a portion of the increased capacity under the revolving credit facility to fund the redemption in full of its outstanding borrowings under its 5.50% Senior Notes due 2025 and to repay in full the outstanding borrowings under its Term Loan Credit Agreement due 2027 as well as pay all related fees and expenses.