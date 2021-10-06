PEDEVCO Corp. Announces Closing of $7 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO" or the "Company"), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced that it …

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement entered into with the investor, the Company sold approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock, at a price of $1.57 per share. The net proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering after deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses are estimated to be approximately $6.4 million. The Company intends to use the majority of the net proceeds from the offering, (i) to fund the Company's 2021 Permian Basin and D-J Basin asset development programs, (ii) to fund potential acquisition opportunities, and (iii) for general corporate purposes and working capital.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO" or the "Company"), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with a certain institutional investor, pursuant to which the Company sold approximately $7.0 million worth of common stock .

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC and Roth Capital Partners acted as joint placement agents in connection with the offering.

The Loev Law Firm, PC served as legal counsel to the Company in connection with the offering.

The securities described above were offered and sold pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250904) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 23, 2020 and declared effective on December 2, 2020. The registered direct offering of the securities was made by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus relating to the securities being offered in the registered direct offering were filed with the SEC on October 5, 2021.

