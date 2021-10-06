checkAd

PEDEVCO Corp. Announces Closing of $7 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock

Autor: Accesswire
06.10.2021, 22:30  |  35   |   |   

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO" or the "Company"), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced that it …

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO" or the "Company"), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering with a certain institutional investor, pursuant to which the Company sold approximately $7.0 million worth of common stock.

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement entered into with the investor, the Company sold approximately 4.5 million shares of common stock, at a price of $1.57 per share. The net proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering after deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses are estimated to be approximately $6.4 million. The Company intends to use the majority of the net proceeds from the offering, (i) to fund the Company's 2021 Permian Basin and D-J Basin asset development programs, (ii) to fund potential acquisition opportunities, and (iii) for general corporate purposes and working capital.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC and Roth Capital Partners acted as joint placement agents in connection with the offering.

The Loev Law Firm, PC served as legal counsel to the Company in connection with the offering.

The securities described above were offered and sold pursuant to an effective "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-250904) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 23, 2020 and declared effective on December 2, 2020. The registered direct offering of the securities was made by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus relating to the securities being offered in the registered direct offering were filed with the SEC on October 5, 2021.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@efhuttongroup.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002. Interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed/will file with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering.

Seite 1 von 3
Pedevco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PEDEVCO Corp. Announces Closing of $7 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) ("PEDEVCO" or the "Company"), an energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the U.S., today announced that it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
Gold Resource Corporation Enters Into Arrangement Agreement With Aquila Resources Inc.
Vicinity Motor Corp. Enters EV Cutaway Market in Strategic Partnership with Optimal-EV
Global Helium Corp. Announces Completion of $5 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces Talicia(R) added to Medi-Cal CDL
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights
Pharnext to Host 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day
Linde Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
AlzeCure Pharma Develops Novel Analgesic Drug Based on Nobel Prize-Winning Discoveries
Galore Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement, Bonus Agreement and Approval of Debt Settlement
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Bergio International's Direct to Consumer (DTC) Brand Aphrodite's Goes for Gold with Its Global ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Camber Comments on "Short" Report
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Announces Declaration Of A Special Common Stock Dividend To ...
ReelTime Media ads NCAA Division 1 Football to its Sports Network Providing Placement Coverage in ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.10.21PEDEVCO Corp. Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
Accesswire | Analysen
20.09.21PEDEVCO Publishes Updated Company Presentation and Provides Operations Update
Accesswire | Analysen