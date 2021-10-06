checkAd

Faraday Future Announces DRÄXLMAIER Group as Interior Consoles Supplier

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 22:45  |  31   |   |   

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced DRӒXLMAIER Group as the lead interior consoles supplier for the flagship FF 91 vehicle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006006002/en/

Faraday Future Announces DRÄXLMAIER Group as Interior Consoles Supplier (Photo: Business Wire)

Faraday Future Announces DRÄXLMAIER Group as Interior Consoles Supplier (Photo: Business Wire)

Headquartered in Vilsbiburg, Germany, DRÄXLMAIER has 63 years of experience creating premium products for automobiles including electrical systems, e-mobility systems, connector systems, and interior systems. DRÄXLMAIER supports premium automobile manufacturers such as BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Volkswagen through the entire production process. DRÄXLMAIER’s reputation and legacy is well known within the automotive industry.

“We’re proud to partner with such a respected and distinguished tier-one brand, that has built a name for themselves among luxury vehicles through their innovative products and design,” said Page Beermann, Design Director at Faraday Future. “The interior design of FF 91 plays such a pivotal role in creating a third internet living space for the passengers within it.”

DRÄXLMAIER will supply the FF 91 front and rear center consoles. Consistent with FF’s user-focused product approach, the consoles will include iPad storage, dual inductive phone charging for front and rear occupants, and lockable storage for rear occupants. Variants of the FF 91 interior with different finishes and material executions will also be offered.

“We’re incredibly excited to be outfitting one of the next top luxury vehicles on the market, the FF 91,” said Josef Mittermeier, Senior Vice-President at DRӒXLMAIER. “The premium, elite interiors found in the car will create the ultimate luxury atmosphere for the drivers and passengers alike.”

The partnership with DRÄXLMAIER is an important step in bringing the FF 91 to market. The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent internet electric vehicle (EV) products. They are high-performance EVs, all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles, allowing users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.

Seite 1 von 4
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Faraday Future Announces DRÄXLMAIER Group as Interior Consoles Supplier Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today announced DRӒXLMAIER Group as the lead interior consoles supplier for the flagship FF 91 vehicle. This …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
GenSight Biologics Announces the Publication of a Review of Gene Therapy Trials for LHON in ...
KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
 ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture and Storage Project
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Stratasys to Acquire Outstanding Stake in Xaar 3D to Accelerate Production-Scale Additive ...
onsemi 8.3 MP Image Sensor Delivers Best-in-Class Dynamic Range in Challenging Lighting Conditions
Jefferies Group LLC Announces Pricing of $1.0 Billion 2.625% Senior Notes Due 2031
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.09.21Faraday Future Further Preps and Validates Manufacturing Equipment for Hanford Plant Installation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Faraday Future Hosts 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration and Announces New Business Initiatives as well as Positive Progress on FF 91 Production and Vehicle Delivery
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21Faraday Future Fills Additional Key Roles on Its Path to Production
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Faraday Future (FF) to Partner With Local Group of Automotive Enthusiasts the “Purist Group” to Support a Joint Toy Drive in Conjunction With the Annual FF 919 Futurist Day Celebration
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Faraday Future (FF) to Host Annual 919 Futurist Day Co-Creation Celebration on September 19th That Will Include Announcements Highlighting Positive Progress on the 12-Month Target for FF 91 Production and Delivery
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Faraday Future (FF) Announces Eco-O2O Direct Sales Strategy and Confirms Active Search for Permanent Locations of its First Two Flagship Stores in the United States
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten