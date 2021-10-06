Faraday Future Announces DRÄXLMAIER Group as Interior Consoles Supplier (Photo: Business Wire)

Headquartered in Vilsbiburg, Germany, DRÄXLMAIER has 63 years of experience creating premium products for automobiles including electrical systems, e-mobility systems, connector systems, and interior systems. DRÄXLMAIER supports premium automobile manufacturers such as BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and Volkswagen through the entire production process. DRÄXLMAIER’s reputation and legacy is well known within the automotive industry.

“We’re proud to partner with such a respected and distinguished tier-one brand, that has built a name for themselves among luxury vehicles through their innovative products and design,” said Page Beermann, Design Director at Faraday Future. “The interior design of FF 91 plays such a pivotal role in creating a third internet living space for the passengers within it.”

DRÄXLMAIER will supply the FF 91 front and rear center consoles. Consistent with FF’s user-focused product approach, the consoles will include iPad storage, dual inductive phone charging for front and rear occupants, and lockable storage for rear occupants. Variants of the FF 91 interior with different finishes and material executions will also be offered.

“We’re incredibly excited to be outfitting one of the next top luxury vehicles on the market, the FF 91,” said Josef Mittermeier, Senior Vice-President at DRӒXLMAIER. “The premium, elite interiors found in the car will create the ultimate luxury atmosphere for the drivers and passengers alike.”

The partnership with DRÄXLMAIER is an important step in bringing the FF 91 to market. The FF 91 Futurist Alliance Edition and FF 91 Futurist models represent the next generation of intelligent internet electric vehicle (EV) products. They are high-performance EVs, all-ability cars, and ultimate robotic vehicles, allowing users to experience the third internet living space. The models also encompass extreme technology, an ultimate user experience and a complete ecosystem.