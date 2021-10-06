checkAd

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.10.2021, 22:50  |  23   |   |   

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021.

Following are the details of a conference call PAC will host on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2021 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following and enter 5239504 as the passcode:

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number: (877) 883-0383
International Dial-in Number: (412) 902-6506
Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Passcode: 5239504

The live broadcast of PAC's third quarter 2021 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading. A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10159932. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers. Preferred Apartment Communities’ investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating multifamily real estate loans. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned or was invested in 117 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States. Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

Preferred Apartment Communities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Monday, November 8, 2021. Following are the details of a conference call PAC will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Takeda Provides Update on TAK-994 Clinical Program
American Campus Communities, Inc. Announces Pricing of $400 Million 2.250 Percent Senior Unsecured ...
HighGold Mining Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m in First Hole at Difficult Creek ...
New Study Shows a Rapid Increase of Diesel-Fueled Backup Generators Across California
GenSight Biologics Announces the Publication of a Review of Gene Therapy Trials for LHON in ...
KKR Completes Follow-On Investment in First Gen Through Voluntary Tender Offer
 ExxonMobil Increases Participation in Scotland Carbon Capture and Storage Project
EQRx and Absci Announce Partnership to Discover and Develop Next-Generation Protein-Based Drugs
Stratasys to Acquire Outstanding Stake in Xaar 3D to Accelerate Production-Scale Additive ...
onsemi 8.3 MP Image Sensor Delivers Best-in-Class Dynamic Range in Challenging Lighting Conditions
Titel
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
BrainChip VP of Worldwide Sales and CFO to Copresent at Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.09.21Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Acquires a 256-Unit Multifamily Community in the Charlotte, North Carolina MSA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Acquires a 240-Unit Multifamily Community in the Washington, D.C. MSA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.09.21Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Acquires a 301-Unit Multifamily Community in the Nashville, Tennessee MSA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Completes Disposition of Armour Yards Office Portfolio for Approximately $79.5 Million and Announces the Redemption of Approximately $36.9 Million of its 6.00% Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten